Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to now have animated series version; watch promos

SAB TV's long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), featuring Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, will soon be available in an animated format.

The animated version will be aired on Sony Yay in which the viewers will also get to see the crazy antics of Dayaben. The popular character, played by Disha Vakani, is currently missing from the comedy show.

The first look promos of the animated series, featuring the toon avatars of Jethalal, Daya, Babuji, and Tapu, were shared on the official Instagram handle of Sony YAY.

Check out the promo here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony YAY! (@sonyyay)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sony YAY! (@sonyyay)

In the promos, Babuji is seen yelling at Jethalal, Dayaben is seen showing off her unique garba skills in the same bright sarees while Tapu is acting naughty as always. The animated show is expected to hit the TV screens in April, however, no specific date has been yet revealed by the makers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show premiered in 2008 and is still going strong. The show revolves around the members of Gokuldham society and also features Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar among others in important roles.

Even after a run of 12 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashmah is still the channels' top-rated show. Based on writer Taarak Mehta's weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma for Chitralekha magazine, the show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi.