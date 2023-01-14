Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunil Holkar passes away due to liver psoriasis

In a shocking development from the television industry, popular TV actor and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunil Holkar passed away on 13 January 2023. Survived by his parents, wife, and two children, Sunil Holkar died at the young age of 40 after suffering from liver psoriasis. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for the past few days and breathed his last on Friday. Notably, the death of Sunil Holkar came as a big shock to the entire television industry as well as the Marathi entertainment industry.

As per media reports, Holkar had a realisation that he was not going to live for long. He apologised for any wrongdoings he might have done and further thanked everyone for the love he received. The late actor spoke to his close friend and asked him to share his last message on WhatsApp. The news of his sudden passing has left many of his fans in shock.

About Sunil Holkar

Sunil Holkar who was known for his popular role in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah had also worked in several television shows and films. He also featured in TV shows like Madam Sir and Mr Yogi and was also a prominent face in the Marathi entertainment industry. He had worked in Ashok Hande’s Chaurang Natya Sansthan for a long period of time.

Apart from working in theatre for over 12 years, he also starred in films like ‘Morya‘ and ‘Goshta Eka Paithanichi’. Besides that, he also acted in the web series, Bhootatelleya.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.