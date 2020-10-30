Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor files complaint after assault, death threats

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah's mother said this is the third threat that the family has received recently

Popular television actor Samay Shah, who is known for playing Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has filed a police complaint after being assaulted in front of his apartment complex recently. The actor and his family have revealed the incident to the media and said that this is not the first time that he has received a threat.

According to the actor, the incident took place on 27 October when Samay was returning to his Borivali residence after work. He shared CCTV footage on his Instagram account where four to five men can be seen waiting outside his building.

See the post

The video clips show a man going after Samay as he comes home in an auto. They soon go out of the screen. It is difficult to recognise the people from the footage but a case has been registered in the Borivali police station.

Speaking to entertainment portal SpotBoyE, Samay said that he was returning from finishing a shoot at around 8.30 pm when a man approached him in front of his house and started abusing him “without any reason”.

Samay recalled that the person threatened to kill him and when Samay enquired what was his issue, the latter refused to reveal anything.

“My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon,” he told the publication.

Samay’s mother revealed another aspect of the incident. Apparently, the actor’s family has been facing threats and abuses for the last 15 days. The incident on 27 October was the third time this happened.

Recalling a previous such assault, the actor’s mother said that while she was at the window of their first-floor house, a man passed by in a rickshaw while “abusing Samay loudly”. She failed to spot his face and spoke about another time when a guy had entered their building and had threatened to kill her son.