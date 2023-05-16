Celebrated actress Taapsee Pannu, shared her incredible journey from admiring super bodies on athletic wear brand billboards to becoming the face of one herself. In a heartfelt post on social media, Taapsee expressed her initial doubts about achieving such a body, considering it was not the sole focus of her work.

She wrote, “I always saw super bodies on big athletic wear brand billboards and wondered if that’s really possible for someone like me to achieve that kind of body when that’s not the whole and soul of my work. For females it was mostly athletes or international faces who featured in such ads up until I saw Bipasha Basu for Reebok in pictures. I got inspired. Not knowing if i will ever be in the same profession , far away from even dreaming that i will ever be the face of the same brand, Here I am, almost 15 years later turning that motivation into reality.

Yes it takes a lot of belief, not just your own but also people who are pushing you in this journey. My 2 pillars of strength who made sure i don’t give up. @munmun.ganeriwal and @sujeetkargutkar who had more confidence in me than what i had in myself. Bar is set high my troopers, until the next goal, lets hog on some world best croissant and bhature while my body takes a much needed break. #Ilovemyjob #Ilovemygoals”

Taapsee’s remarkable journey serves as a testament to the power of self-belief! On the work front Taapsee has a great lineup with films like ‘Dunki’ with Shahrukh Khan, the Romantic thriller ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’, ‘Empire’ and ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.