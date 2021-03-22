Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, shares 'parting note' on Instagram

Taapsee Pannu shared Instagram stories with director Anurag Kashyap from the sets of Dobaaraa on her last day of the shoot.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is currently juggling multiple projects, has wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap. She shared a few pictures and videos on social media.

On Instagram, Taapsee posted a parting note along with a picture with Kashyap.

The Thappad star also put up videos in which she's seen having a good time with Kashyap on the sets. In one of the videos posted on her Instagram Stories, he's seen praising Taapsee by saying that he'll give himself a medal for her performance.

Dobaaraa will be bankrolled by Cult Movies – a division under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Gaurav Bose’s The Vermillion and Sunil Kheterpal’s Athena.

Last seen in Thappad which released last year, Pannu has Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Looop Lapeta in her pipeline. She also has Shabhaash Mithu, the biopic on Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj.

Kashyap’s last outing as an actor was the Netflix film AK vs AK where he played himself. The movie also starred Anil Kapoor. It was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. While Choked (2020), featuring Saiyami Kher, was his last directorial venture.