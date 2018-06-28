Taapsee Pannu to play a Scotland-based entrepreneur in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller Badla

The breakout star of Pink, Taapsee Pannu has reunited with her co-star Amitabh Bachchan for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, currently shooting in Glasgow. The actress who has been busy with back-to-back shoots, has now donned the cap of an astute entrepreneur in Badla as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The actress who flew off to Glasgow immediately after wrapping up Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan has now spoken about her character of an entrepreneur in Badla, which is an adaptation of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest. “It will be unfair to both Sujoy and me if the film didn’t have such a character. I’ve been shooting films back-to-back over the last couple of months but most of them have been desi girls. Now suddenly, I’m in Scotland playing a sharp, powerful businesswoman based here, it’s a drastic jump. This woman is also not your conventional Sujoy heroine, as you will realise. It’s a character I’ve been waiting for,” the actress told Mumbai Mirror.

She also spoke about the buddy vibe Big B shares with hero on set, allowing her to work with him without getting intimidated by his stature and experience, and hopes to continue working together with him as they form a good team.

Badla, which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan, saw Tapsee and Sujoy’s long-drawn attempt at working together come to fruition. The actress is also in talks for yet another Anurag Kashyap production Womaniya, but refused to confirm till the formalities are over.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 17:26 PM