Taapsee Pannu takes on troll who labelled her the 'worst looking actress in Bollywood'

Celebrities are no strangers to being trolled online. This time, it was Taapsee Pannu who got trolled a week before the release of her upcoming movie Mulk.

Taapsee Pannu—who made her Bollywood debut with Chasme Badoor before receiving critical acclaim with Pink in 2016—was trolled online by a user who wrote, "@taapsee worst looking actress in Bollywood. Hope I don't have to see her again. 2..3 movies more n she will be out of Bollywood."

This is what was said:

@taapsee worst looking actress in Bollywood. Hope i don't have to see her again. 2..3 movies more n she will be out of Bollywood — Suraj (@singh002suraj) July 27, 2018

This is how Taapsee replied:

But 3 toh already ho gayi.... #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega ‍♀️ https://t.co/4KDAkqMHyb — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

Another user wrote back to the actress saying, "Are kya baat kar rahi hai aap!! Isme jhelna kaisa?? Mai to aapki movie hi nahi dekhta.. to pata hi nahi chalta kab aayi aur gayi..P.S:- To follow kyu lar raha hu? Mulk ke promotion ke liye aage aur kya nautanki hogi wo dekhne ki iccha rakhta hoon"

Isme jhelna kaisa?? Mai to aapki movie hi nahi dekhta.. to pata hi nahi chalta kab aayi aur gayi.. P.S:- To follow kyu lar raha hu? Mulk ke promotion ke liye aage aur kya nautanki hogi wo dekhne ki iccha rakhta hoon — Rohit ⏺️ (@Tweet_of_Rohit) July 27, 2018

Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge. Jai ShreeRam https://t.co/83wHBK84Mo — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

Mulk has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and also stars Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, and Neena Gupta. It is slated to release on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 13:40 PM