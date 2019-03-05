Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for not inviting her on Koffee with Karan Season 6

The sixth season of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan drew to a close with the customary Koffee Awards. In the final episode of the show, Vir Das, who was one of the judges at the panel, quipped that the set of the show is so pink "that Taapsee Pannu tried to act in it.” Commenting on the joke, Taapsee took a dig at Karan Johar for not inviting her on the show.

Taapsee Pannu, who has been a part of three critically-acclaimed movies last year, including Manmarziyaan and Mulk, was not part of the guest line-up in this season of Koffee With Karan. Taking a jibe at Johar, Taapsee replied to Vir Das's tweet, saying that she "still doesn't qualify to be there".

In response, Vir Das said that her brilliant performance in all her films is the only qualification she will ever need.

You're brilliant in everything you do. That's all the qualification you need! 🙂 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 2, 2019

Karan Johar has often been dubbed "the flagbearer of nepotism", as Kangana Ranaut had remarked in one of her appearances on the show. In this season too, a number of actors graced the couch even before the release of their debut movies. Case in point— Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 14:07:42 IST