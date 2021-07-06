Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in 2017 Telugu film Anando Brahma, will now be seen in Mishan Impossible

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently basking in the glory of her recent release Haseen Dillruba, has signed up for a Telugu drama titled Mishan Impossible.

Directed by Swaroop RSJ, the film is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy.

The team has released a working still from the film where Pannu can be seen with a broken hand. She looks anxious, as she watches something on a laptop.

Check out the announcement here

TAAPSEE SIGNS #TELUGU FILM AFTER A GAP... #TaapseePannu will head the cast of #Telugu film #MishanImpossible... Swaroop RSJ - who directed #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya - will direct... Produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy. pic.twitter.com/PvNKWo0DAu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2021

Pannu is very much excited to be part of the project. She said in a statement, “In last 7 years I’ve always been on the lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience. Movies that I will spend my time and money on. And Mishan Impossible is one of them. Impressive storyline and a good team like Matinee backing it is most important to me when I choose a film. I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I’m doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this."

The film has cinematography handled by Deepak Yeragara and music scored by Mark K Robin. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor.