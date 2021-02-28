Taapsee Pannu reunites with Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati for Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa

'Because some collaborations deserve to be repeated,' Taapsee Pannu wrote on reuniting with Pavail Gulati in Dobaaraa

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati have reunited after last year's hit Thappad for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller Dobaaraa.

On the first anniversary of Thappad, Pannu took to Instagram and made the announcement.

The 33-year-old actor posted a candid picture of the duo from the film's set.

Gulati also shared the picture on his Instagram page and wrote that the film will be "super special".

"To my solid rock Taapsee I'll try and be nicer this time. Anurag Kashyap, you know what you mean to me," the Made in Heaven actor wrote.

Dobaaraa marks Pannu's third collaboration with Kashyap after 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, which had the filmmaker on board as producer.

Dobaaraa is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner.

The film is penned by Nihit Bhave, who previously wrote Kashyap's 2020 Netflix movie Choked.

Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production are also producing.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)