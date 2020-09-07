Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha criticise media harassment of Rhea Chakraborty, call it 'shameful witch hunt'

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the NCB for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Several Bollywood personalities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, criticised media persons mobbing actor Rhea Chakraborty, flouting safety protocol amid COVID-19 pandemic, as she reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Sunday.

Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide by his family, appeared before the NCB for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of the actor and her live-in partner.

According to viral visuals from several channels on social media, the 28-year-old actor was seen being heckled and pushed by the media as she made her way to the NCB office, escorted by Mumbai Police.

This behaviour by media persons was criticised by Twitter users, including celebrities from the fraternity who called it "disgusting".

Pannu took to Twitter and lamented over the treatment being meted out to Chakraborty in the case.

In the name of Justice these people have lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty. I sincerely pray Karma finds the address of each n every human being part of this lowest low of mankind we are witness to. https://t.co/Qkkhnfup53 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2020

This was the "lowest" the country had stooped to, said Bhasker.

India... witness our lowest! Shameful witch hunt! Disgusting.. https://t.co/P8jIZjhKrR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 6, 2020

Dia Mirza said the behaviour by the media present on ground was "reprehensible".

The law must and will take it’s course. This behaviour reprehensible in every way. Enough! Why can’t Rhea be given space and the right to physical distancing? Why are the media behaving like vultures? Please please give her space 🙏🏻 Stop attacking/dehumanising her & her family. https://t.co/FNb6fNy36o — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 6, 2020

The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested Chakraborty's younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor's personal staff, in this case.

Anubhav Sinha said the video of Chakraborty's entry into the NCB office was representative of the "power of media over law and order in Mumbai".

"And yes, this is much worse than being called names. Any names," he added.

वैसे NCB के बाहर की रिया जिन फ़ोटोज़ को share करके सब लोग ठंडी आहें भर रहे हैं कि देखो कैसे टूट पड़े सारे उस बेचारी पर वो फ़ोटो भी जिन कैमरों से खिंचीं थीं वो आसमान में नहीं लगे थे। उसी भीड़ में थे। share तो की आपने। — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 6, 2020

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava said it's sad how the entire country's focus was on Chakraborty.

No thoughts about the economy, the pandemic or anything else of consequence. Indians are only interested in burning Rhea at the stake. That is what makes our people happy and fulfilled and validated. No amount of hate and venom is enough. We are sick. Very very sick. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) September 6, 2020

Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput, 34, are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The NCB initiated a drug angle probe in this case after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Chakraborty.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)