Taapsee Pannu announces new project on Twitter — Telugu film titled Neevevaroo

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming Telugu film has been titled Neevevaroo. Taapsee took to Twitter and announced: "So here goes the title of my next release in Telugu Neevevaroo."

So here goes the title of my next release in Telugu #Neevevaroo pic.twitter.com/DXIW5znWv3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 24, 2018

The film will be directed and co-produced by Kona Venkat. It also stars Aadhi Pinesetty and Ritika Singh. Actor Nani, who worked with Kona Venkat on Ninnu Kori, shared the title logo of the film.

Nani tweeted: "Neevevaroo it is. Happy to be launching the title of our dearest Arun Aadhi next and wishing you all the very best Kona Venkat, Gaaru, Taapsee, Ritika."

This is not the first time the actress will be seen in a Telugu movie.

Taapsee made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and later featured in films like Sahasam, Dongaata, The Ghazi Attack, Gundello Godari and Mogudu in the same language.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 19:39 PM