You are here:

Taapsee Pannu announces new project on Twitter — Telugu film titled Neevevaroo

IANS

May,24 2018 19:38:25 IST

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming Telugu film has been titled Neevevaroo. Taapsee took to Twitter and announced: "So here goes the title of my next release in Telugu Neevevaroo."

Taapsee Pannu. Image

Taapsee Pannu. Image

The film will be directed and co-produced by Kona Venkat. It also stars Aadhi Pinesetty and Ritika Singh. Actor Nani, who worked with Kona Venkat on Ninnu Kori, shared the title logo of the film.

Nani tweeted: "Neevevaroo it is. Happy to be launching the title of our dearest Arun Aadhi next and wishing you all the very best Kona Venkat, Gaaru, Taapsee, Ritika."

This is not the first time the actress will be seen in a Telugu movie.

Taapsee made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and later featured in films like Sahasam, Dongaata, The Ghazi Attack, Gundello Godari and Mogudu in the same language.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 19:39 PM

tags: #Kona Venkat #Neevevaroo #Taapsee Pannu #Telugu films

also see

Taapsee Pannu on horror films in Hindi cinema: Bollywood cannot separate erotica from this genre

Taapsee Pannu on horror films in Hindi cinema: Bollywood cannot separate erotica from this genre

Mulk first look: Taapsee Pannu returns to the courtroom as a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha's film

Mulk first look: Taapsee Pannu returns to the courtroom as a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha's film

First Bohemian Rhapsody poster released; Salman confuses fans with cryptic tweets: Social Media Stalker's Guide

First Bohemian Rhapsody poster released; Salman confuses fans with cryptic tweets: Social Media Stalker's Guide