Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming crime thriller Badla to release on 8 March 2019

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla will hit the screens on 8 March, 2019. The crime thriller drama will reunite Amitabh and Taapsee after the success of the critically acclaimed 2016 movie Pink.

Pannu, who was last in Shaad Ali-directed Soorma alongside Diljit Dosanjh, announced the news on Twitter:

Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will present the two actors in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

While Amitabh and superstar Shah Rukh Khan have shared the screen together for multiple films, Badla will mark the first of its kind collaboration between producer Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh.

"When you get an actor like Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won as he’s every director’s delight and I’m extremely excited to direct him. Also, I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while. This is the perfect story to collaborate with her on. My excitement is doubled now that the film is being produced by SRK. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and now it is time for work," Ghosh had said in an earlier interview.

The movie has been shot extensively in London and Scotland.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 19:13 PM