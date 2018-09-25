You are here:

Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Om Raut's period drama

Actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Om Raut's film Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior. The 49-year-old actor took to Twitter on 25 September to share the first picture from the muhurat shot as he kick-started the shooting.

In the image, Ajay can be seen conducting a prayer with the director Raut.

The actor shared another image of Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior's clapper board with "Shot 1, Take 1" written on it to denote the beginning of shoot.

The Raid actor will play the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India in the film.

The first look of the film was released by the makers in July which depicted the warrior in all his glory.

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, epic drama Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on 22 November, 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 14:01 PM