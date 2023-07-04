Actor Taamannaah Bhatia has been receiving some very polarizing responses for her intimate scenes in Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2. In an interaction with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, she opened about it and said how people were saying on social media ‘What was the need to do this?’ Opening about it, she revealed, “The misogyny is so stark in my face and I was hoping that by 2023 that would not be the case but this time around if felt really stuck primarily because when I started becoming an actor, I was still dancing and looking glamorous. It wasn’t like I had a non-glamorous image and all of a sudden it has turned into something. I just found it strange that even in 2023 why does a female actor need to have this definition of she can?”

She added, “I realised that for me, after 18 years, if I had to stick to my comfort zone, I could have very well done all kinds of commercial films. That’s the easiest route. For me, I came to a point where I have to grow as an artist.”

On breaking her no-kissing policy

In an interview with Film Companion, while speaking about breaking her no-kissing policy, Bhatia stated, “I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi’, ‘Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen.”

She added, “Because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their fingertips but I do feel like- because everyone’s consuming so much content-I felt like as an actor, I don’t want this to be something that is holding me back.”

