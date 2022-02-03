'We are ecstatic to now foray into producing web-shows with powerhouse content makers,' T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

The Indian music record label and film production company, T-Series is all set to venture into a new arena of producing series for streaming platforms.

In order to produce online content, the company has also got a directorial talent on board. T-Series has signed up an A-list directorial talent for producing series meant for streaming platforms as the company’s objective is to provide novelty in content for its streaming platform users.

According to Variety, T-series aims to create content that is gripping and also appeals to audience’s coming from different sectors. The music label and film production company plan on producing shows on a variety of genres which include thrillers, murder mysteries, biopics and jailbreak dramas.

The company’s Chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar told Variety that T-series aims to offer fresh, original and exclusive stories tailored for its audience across the globe. He further added that creating binge-worthy content will help the company in tapping new markets and T-series was rather thrilled to diversify itself into producing web shows.

This move by T-series also comes after the annual budget for 2022-23 was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February. The budget mentioned that 5G services will be implemented across the country this year.

With the announcement, Bhushan Kumar hopes that 5G services will be available in rural areas within the next few years and this will give a great boost to OTT platforms and content creators.

As the production company begins to diversify itself into the world of web shows and online streaming platforms, it has signed up certain showrunners which include Aanand L. Rai (Atrangi Re), Suparn S. Varna (The Family Man), Sanjay Gupta (Mumbai Saga), Mikhil Musale (Made in China), Nikkhil Advani (Mumbai Diaries 26/11) and many others.

Last year, T-Series also entered into a giant collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and announced the production of more than 10 films together.

As reported by Business Standard, this is one of the Indian film industry’s biggest collaborations with an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore. The two organisations plan to make big and small budget films on various genres through this collaboration.