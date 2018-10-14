T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar lodges police complaint post sexual harassment allegations

Bhushan Kumar has lodged a police complaint against the unknown person who accused him of propositioning her on the pretext of signing a three-movie contract with his production house. The anonymous Twitter user had alleged that when she refused Kumar's offer he had threatened to spoil her career.

T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar has filed a complaint in Mumbai's Amboli police station against unknown person for posting offending remarks and statements against him on social media and leveling sexual harassment allegations at him. — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

His wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to Twitter to defend him and in a statement wrote how the #MeToo movement was being misused by some. "People even stood up against Lord Krishna who's praiseworthy. Though the #MeToo movement is meant to clean up the society, it's sad that some people have started misusing it," read her tweet.

The T-Series chairman had strongly denied the sexual harassment allegations, saying the claims were being used as a tool to malign his reputation. He had also told Press Trust of India that he will file a complaint with the Mumbai police's cyber cell to track "the mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet."

