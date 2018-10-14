You are here:

T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar lodges police complaint post sexual harassment allegations

Oct,14 2018 17:08:19 IST

Bhushan Kumar has lodged a police complaint against the unknown person who accused him of propositioning her on the pretext of signing a three-movie contract with his production house. The anonymous Twitter user had alleged that when she refused Kumar's offer he had threatened to spoil her career.

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar. Twitter @Bollywood_Clap

His wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to Twitter to defend him and in a statement wrote how the #MeToo movement was being misused by some. "People even stood up against Lord Krishna who's praiseworthy. Though the #MeToo movement is meant to clean up the society, it's sad that some people have started misusing it," read her tweet.

The T-Series chairman had strongly denied the sexual harassment allegations, saying the claims were being used as a tool to malign his reputation. He had also told Press Trust of India that he will file a complaint with the Mumbai police's cyber cell to track "the  mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet."

 

