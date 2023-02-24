Among all the big names that got embroiled in the ‘masters’ controversy, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift also got into legal trouble with her former record label, Big Machine Records. While she was restricted from using some of her old songs due to the master recordings of her initial albums being completely owned by Big Machine Records, Taylor was forced to re-record many of those songs to gain back their ownership. Speaking of which, Taylor Swift’s decision of re-recording her songs was recently also lauded by American singer SZA who said that she looks up to the ‘Love Story’ singer the most in the music industry.

Despite competing with each in the professional field to top the music charts, both singers never leave a chance to show their support for each other and further congratulate each other on their successes. This time too, SZA during an exclusive interview with Billboard said that Taylor Swift is among the ones whom she admires a lot in the industry.

While referring to her decision to re-record her old songs, SZA said, “Even Taylor letting that whole situation go with her masters and then selling all of those f**king records. That’s the biggest ‘f**k you’ to the establishment I’ve ever seen in my life, and I deeply applaud that s**t.”

Notably, it is not Taylor Swift that SZA mentioned admiring a lot. She also named a few other artists like Chloe Bailey, Kahley, Lizzo and Beyonce.

All about Taylor Swift’s masters controversy

The dispute dates back to 2019 when Taylor Swift’s first six albums became a matter of dispute with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Records after the label sold her music without informing her. This led to a series of disagreements between both parties following which the label also blocked her from using her music at multiple events. Notably, this came under the backdrop of Swift giving up the ownership of the masters of her first six studio albums to the label.

Meanwhile, this escalated to a highly publicised conflict following which the singer started re-recording her songs to gain back ownership.