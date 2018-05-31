You are here:

Sylvester Stallone to make biopic on heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson following Donald Trump's presidential pardon

New York: Days after the presidential pardon of Jack Johnson, Sylvester Stallone has announced plans for a biopic on the first African-American heavyweight champion.

Stallone said on Wednesday that his newly launched Balboa Productions will start with a film about Johnson. On Thursday, Stallone stood next to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he signed a rare posthumous pardon to Johnson, who served 10 months in prison in what Trump called "a racially-motivated injustice."

Trump has said Stallone was instrumental in bringing Johnson's story to his attention.

Stallone's production company said the film will be fast-tracked with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures.

Stallone has said Johnson was the basis for the character Apollo Creed in the Rocky films. The 71-year-old actor is currently in production on Creed II with MGM.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 15:57 PM