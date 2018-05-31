You are here:

Sylvester Stallone to make biopic on heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson following Donald Trump's presidential pardon

AP

May,31 2018 15:57:16 IST

New York: Days after the presidential pardon of Jack Johnson, Sylvester Stallone has announced plans for a biopic on the first African-American heavyweight champion.

Stallone said on Wednesday that his newly launched Balboa Productions will start with a film about Johnson. On Thursday, Stallone stood next to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he signed a rare posthumous pardon to Johnson, who served 10 months in prison in what Trump called "a racially-motivated injustice."

FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and heavyweight champion boxer, Lennox Lewis, right, watch as Sylvester Stallone gestures in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, where Trump granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing's first black heavyweight champion. Stallone has announced plans for a biopic on the first African American heavyweight champion. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

President Donald Trump (L) and heavyweight champion boxer Lennox Lewis (R)watch as Sylvester Stallone gestures in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, where Trump granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing's first black heavyweight champion. Stallone has announced plans for a biopic on the first African American heavyweight champion. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Trump has said Stallone was instrumental in bringing Johnson's story to his attention.

Stallone's production company said the film will be fast-tracked with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures.

Stallone has said Johnson was the basis for the character Apollo Creed in the Rocky films. The 71-year-old actor is currently in production on Creed II with MGM.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 15:57 PM

tags: #Boxing #Creed #Donald Trump #Hollywood #Jack Johnson #Lennox Lewis #Rocky #Sylvester Stallone

also see

Michael Moore teases 'secret project' aimed at Donald Trump, Roseanne Burr: 'They will rue the day they knew me'

Michael Moore teases 'secret project' aimed at Donald Trump, Roseanne Burr: 'They will rue the day they knew me'

Roseanne cancelled: Donald Trump breaks silence on race row; calls out ABC for purported media bias

Roseanne cancelled: Donald Trump breaks silence on race row; calls out ABC for purported media bias

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan to voice the lead character in anime series gen:Lock

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan to voice the lead character in anime series gen:Lock