Sylvester Stallone lands reality show with wife, daughters
Stallone, 76, will feature along with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet
Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone will make his foray into the reality television world with a show by American streamer Paramount+.
Titled “The Family Stallone”, the eight-episode show is a docuseries about the iconic action star, who led popular franchises such as “Rocky”, “Rambo”, “Expendables” and many other high-octane Hollywood titles.
Stallone, 76, will feature along with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, reported American news outlet Variety.
“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad.
“This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families,” the official description of the show read.
“The Family Stallone” will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and will air on Paramount+ later this year.
