Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser launch: Chiranjeevi says Amitabh Bachchan is his real-life mentor

The teaser trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was launched at a star-studded event on Tuesday. Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan, Sudeep, producer Ram Charan, and presenters Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, among others were in attendance.

Directed by Kick franchise helmer Surender Reddy, the highly-anticipated film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

According to The Indian Express, Chiranjeevi was asked to speak about Amitabh, who plays Gosaayi Venkanna, Narasimha's Guru in the film.

"He is my real life mentor. I feel there is only one megastar, and he is Amitabh Bachchan. Working with him was an amazing experience and I am thankful to him. When I was talking to my director, he said there is this role and if we can get AB for it, nothing will be like it. So I called Amitabh sir, and told him about the role, he said, because you have called, I will do it. He immediately said yes. I am working with India's only megastar, I feel fortunate and thankful," said the actor.

He shared that the make-up for his character's look took upto an hour. Chiranjeevi said the action sequences were hard, and as he had a bad shoulder, he got it operated. He added that in order to start shooting at 7 am, he used to wake up at 4 am to work out.

Chiranjeevi said the story of Narasimha is "an untold story of an unsung hero", which is why he wanted to tell it to everyone in the country. He explained that he had the story in mind for over a decade but did not have the budget to make it into a feature film. He said that it is his responsibility to make the story available on a national level, so it is releasing in Hindi and four other languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam).

Farhan was asked to comment on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releasing on 2 October, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. The filmmaker said it should be accepted that two films can release on the same day.

Tamannaah said her role is very different from the period film she has acted in before. She said she is happy to have her name associated with the film, which tells an important story of India's freedom struggle.

The music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 14:12:33 IST