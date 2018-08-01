Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in trouble? Chiranjeevi's period drama set demolished by revenue officials

Mega Star Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Vijay Sethupathi, has landed in trouble, as per a report in India Today.

According to the report, revenue officials destroyed the lavish sets of the film, which were erected in Serlingampally revenue division, the place where Ram Charan's Rangasthalam was also shot.

The revenue officials, as per a tollywood.net report, stated that the shooting was stalled as they believed that the film management was attempting to encroach on the land on the pretext of shooting the film continually.

The report stated that neither Chiranjeevi nor Ram Charan, who is producing this film, obtained permission from the government for the construction of the sets. However, the makers of the film are maintaining that they took the land on lease from the owners.

On 30 July, pictures of the shooting spot leaked and went viral on social media. The team has wrapped up the shooting of action sequences.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit screens during summer 2019 to avoid a clash with a clash with Ram Charan and Boyapati Srinu’s yet-to-be-titled film which has been confirmed as a Sankranti 2019 release. Earlier, the film was slated for Pongal 2019 release.

The teaser for period-drama, helmed by Surender Reddy is expected to release on 22 August.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 16:55 PM