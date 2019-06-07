You are here:

Swedish DJ Avicii's posthumous album Tim released by Universal Music

FP Staff

Jun 07, 2019 16:16:24 IST

Swedish DJ Avicii's new album titled Tim has been released by Universal Music. The posthumous album is named after the artiste's real name Tim Bergling. Avicii was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, Muscat on 20 April, 2018.

Honouring the wishes of Avicii's family, his close friends and collaborators, including Imagine Dragons, Aloe Blacc and more worked on completing the album.

Swedish DJ Aviciis posthumous album Tim released by Universal Music

Avicii. Image from Twitter.l

It took around a year from his demise to complete the 12-track LP. The album also includes the single 'SOS', which released in April 2019.

Universal Music UK announced the release of the album on Twitter:

The producers of Tim are Avicii, Karl Falk, Vargas and Lagola, Albin Nedler, Bonn, Lucas von Bahder, Arash Pournouri.

One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No 4 hit on the Billboard 200 in 2013 with 'Wake Me Up' and regularly appeared in the Top 5 of Forbes’ Highest-Paid DJs lists. Avicii retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking; he had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 16:16:24 IST

tags: Aloe Blacc , avicii , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Imagine Dragons , SOS , TIM , tim bergling , Tune In , TuneIn , Universal Music

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Priyanka Chopra poses with Mariah Carey backstage at London concert, thanks Nick Jonas for arranging meeting

Priyanka Chopra poses with Mariah Carey backstage at London concert, thanks Nick Jonas for arranging meeting

Ariana Grande's Madame Tussauds wax figure upsets fan: 'Are you sure this is her?'

Ariana Grande's Madame Tussauds wax figure upsets fan: 'Are you sure this is her?'

K-pop band BTS becomes first Korean account to cross 20 million followers on Twitter

K-pop band BTS becomes first Korean account to cross 20 million followers on Twitter