Swedish DJ Avicii's posthumous album Tim released by Universal Music

Swedish DJ Avicii's new album titled Tim has been released by Universal Music. The posthumous album is named after the artiste's real name Tim Bergling. Avicii was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, Muscat on 20 April, 2018.

Honouring the wishes of Avicii's family, his close friends and collaborators, including Imagine Dragons, Aloe Blacc and more worked on completing the album.

It took around a year from his demise to complete the 12-track LP. The album also includes the single 'SOS', which released in April 2019.

Universal Music UK announced the release of the album on Twitter:

Honouring the wishes of Avicii’s family, @VirginEMI are releasing the music Tim was working on before his passing. The 12- track record “TIM” continues Avicii’s legacy as one of the most beloved and respected figures in music.

TIM is available now https://t.co/5VrARXXFRQ pic.twitter.com/gWc3QLwZK8 — Universal Music UK (@UMusicuk) June 6, 2019

The producers of Tim are Avicii, Karl Falk, Vargas and Lagola, Albin Nedler, Bonn, Lucas von Bahder, Arash Pournouri.

One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No 4 hit on the Billboard 200 in 2013 with 'Wake Me Up' and regularly appeared in the Top 5 of Forbes’ Highest-Paid DJs lists. Avicii retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking; he had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 16:16:24 IST

