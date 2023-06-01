On the occasion of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary, actor Randeep Hooda unveiled the teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which also marks his directorial debut.

Sharing the teaser, he tweeted, “The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold! Presenting @RandeepHooda in & as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023.”

While the promo garnered a positive response from fans, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose rubbished Randeep’s claims and asked the makers to not ‘distort’ the history.

Sorry- the most wanted leader & freedom fighter was – #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. He was the only front line leader who had ‘shoot at sight orders’ & had sacrificed his life on 18 August 1945,for freedom of our nation.If you respect #Savarkar pl.don’t distort history! pic.twitter.com/fddTM4iaTX — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) May 29, 2023

Slamming Hooda, Bose tweeted, “Sorry- the most wanted leader & freedom fighter was – #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. He was the only front line leader who had ‘shoot at sight orders’ & had sacrificed his life on 18 August 1945,for freedom of our nation.If you respect #Savarkar pl.don’t distort history.”

Recently, producer Anand Pandit revealed that earlier Mahesh Manjrekar was on board to direct the film but he had to step down due to date issues. “I suggested to Randeep that why doesn’t he do it himself because he is so much into the Veer Savarkar character from the word ‘Go’. Randeep has done a wonderful job. After the release of this film, I think a lot more people will know a lot more about Veer Savarkar,” said Pandit.

Co-produced by Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in prominent roles. The makers are targeting September month for the release.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.