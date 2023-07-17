Shibpur is a Bengali film that releases recently and stars Swastika Mukherjee and Parambrata Chatterjee. The two were in a relationship before parting ways. In an interaction, when asked about the same, the actress said, “I would like to give my relationship phases space and dignity. Almost all the films Param and I did were after our relationship. Our relationship was over so long ago that there had not been an iota of discomfort. I worked with him after that, and I went to watch his directorial works. Our past relationship has never been a point of concern.”

She added, “Arindamda suggested a hint of chemistry between Param’s character and my character. However, I vetoed it. I do not think Mandira’s (Swastika’s) character would encourage any soft corner with the police officer. I thought Mandira should be presented with realistic and raw emotion.”

In most of the celebrity interviews, the one question that’s compulsorily asked is their experience of working with each other. The same question was asked to Swastika Mukherjee and her experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice 3. “I realized that your co-actors, big or small, they actually don’t teach you anything, you just need to observe them, how they are in front of the camera.” This is what she said and much more in an exclusive interview with Firstpost.

You have done Paatal Lok, Escapye Live and now you’re doing Criminal Justice, what’s the one aspect of this genre of thriller that really fascinates you?

Fighting for you child. In this show, I’m playing a mother who’s fighting for Justice. It involves children and I don’t think I’ve done something like this before. It involved lawyers, court cases, trials, lawyers fighting, massive amount of crime and of course, the media and society trials. My motherly instincts helped me portray the character to the best of my abilities.