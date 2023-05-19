Swarna Pat Katha’s short film Dobya to be screened at Cannes Film Festival- Marche du film 2023
Dobya revolves around how human nature prioritizes development over authenticity and nature.
The teaser of the short film Dobya produced under Sejal Dipak Painter’s production house, Swarna Pat Katha has been launched by the makers today. The film has also been selected to premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival – – Marche du Film.
The film is based on a heartwarming story of an old man, Tatya, and his old bull Raja. Dobya revolves around how human nature prioritizes development over authenticity and nature. The film gives out a message that how these days, everyone gives more importance to materialistic elements than relationships.
The film stars Shashank Shende, Siddhesh Zhadbuke, Abhimaan Unvane, and Nachiket Devasthali. The film is helmed by Ashutosh Popat Jare. At Cannes Film Festival, the unique and moving story Dobya will be a part of a 3 short films anthology named Naked Word.
Produced by Sejal Dipak Painter under her production house, Swarna Pat Katha and directed by Ashutosh Popat Jare, short film Dobya to be premiered at 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
