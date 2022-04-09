On Swara Bhasker's birthday, revisiting some of her best films, from Nil Battey Sannata to Tanu Weds Manu

Swara Bhasker, known for her supporting roles in mainstream commercial films, turns 34 today, 9 April. She has worked predominantly in the Hindi film industry. Swara Bhasker is also known for her unique character choice in independent films, which has helped the actress in winning two Screen Awards. Bhasker was also nominated for a Filmfare Award on several occasions.

Swara Bhasker made her debut in the film industry in 2009 with Madholal Keep Walking. Following this, she was seen playing a supporting role in the 2011 romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu. Since then, the actress has appeared in many films which contributed to her success in the industry.

As Swara Bhasker celebrates her 34th birthday, here is a look at some of her best films:

Anaarkali of Aarah - Anaarkali of Aarah is a 2017 drama film starring Swara Bhasker and Pankaj Tripathi. Bhasker played the role of Anarkali and her performance was widely appreciated. The film showcases the journey of a village dancer who was harassed by a local politician and was later ridiculed by the police. She then ends up plotting revenge in order to clear her name.

Nil Battey Sannata - Nil Battey Sannata is a 2015 family drama film that features Swara Bhasker in the lead role. Bhasker plays the role of a single mother, Chanda. The film also features Ratna Pathak Shah and revolves around the life of Chanda and her dreams for her daughter regardless of her social status. Bhasker won Screen Awards in the Best Actress category for her beautiful and heartwarming portrayal.

Raanjhanna - Raanjhanna is a 2013 romantic drama film, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles with Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhasker in the supporting roles. Swara Bhasker played the role of Bindiya who was in love with her childhood friend Kundan (played by Dhanush).

Tanu Weds Manu - A 2011 romance drama film that became a commercial success was the second film of Swara Bhasker. The actress played the role of Payal Singh, friend of Tanu (played by Kangana Ranaut).