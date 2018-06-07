Swara Bhasker to star in upcoming web series Rasbhari as small town school teacher based in UP

After a successful glamorous act in Veere Di Wedding, the Nil Battey Sannata actress Swara Bhaskar will be playing a small town school teacher based in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming web series Rasbhari, as reported by Mid-Day.

Rasbhari by Applause Entertainment will be a 10 episode series set in local culture and flavor of small town Uttar Pradesh. It will feature Swara as Shanoo, an English teacher in a Meerut school who has caught the attention of a class 11th student Ayushmaan Saxena.

“It's a role that is rarely explored on screen. I hope it shines a light on today's society. I am always looking out for roles that challenge me and satisfy my pursuit for creativity. Such experimental initiatives are aiming to bring never-seen-before content to the Indian audience. I'm extremely happy to be part of it,” said Swara about her role in Rasbhari.

Directed by Nikhil Bhat, with an emphasis on a strong narrative, he said, “When the character of Shanoo was narrated to me, I knew Swara would be an ideal fit for it. Today's discerning Indian audiences demand content that is gripping and entertaining; we need to meet their expectations”, as reported by Mid-Day.

This will be Swara’s second web outing after the successful It’s Not That Simple, which has been renewed for a second season with Sumeet Vyas joining the cast of the Voot series. The outspoken actress is also known for her cudgels at actively speaking up about sexual harassment, misogyny and problematic female representations on screen.

