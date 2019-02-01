Swara Bhasker to play Krishna Sen in her maiden production at Kahaaniwaaley

Swara Bhasker will make a biopic based on Krishna Sen under her new production banner Kahaaniwaaley, which the actress has developed with brother Ishan. The biopic will be based on the true story of Krishna aka Sweety Sen, a woman who pretended to be a man. She had even married at least two women.

The project is currently in the scripting stage and the makers have bought the rights of the story. Bhasker's production house plans on beginning production soon.

Indo Asian New Service quoted Ishan, Swara's brother, as saying, "Having portrayed several unconventional, challenging and bold characters, we were looking for a story idea for Swara that would match the performance potential of her previous films."

Ishan added that Krishna's life story was the apt choice for Bhasker to portray an odd and mysterious real life character, along with the opportunity to present a 'strange' yet engaging narrative to the silver screen. Their main aim as makers would be to delve inside the psyche of the character so that we may understand why she did what she did.

As per Ishan, Swara's 'bindaas' attitude and the actress' potential to take on challenging roles make her the perfect choice for the role.

