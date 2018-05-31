Swara Bhasker may play Sanjay Dutt's step daughter in Hindi remake of Telugu film Prasthanam

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is currently busy promoting the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, where she shares screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shikha Talsania. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

It is reported that after Veere Di Wedding, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu thriller Prasthanam. According to a report by Asian Age, the actress will be seen essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt's stepdaughter in the film.

It has already been reported that Manisha Koirala has been roped in to play Dutt's wife. Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur will also play pivotal parts in the upcoming film.

The Asian Age report also adds that actor Ali Fazal will be seen in the role of Dutt's son in the Prasthanam remake. Further, the film is reportedly being bankrolled by Dutt himself.

The film, directed by Deva Katta, is slated to kick off its production on 1 June and will be shot extensively in and around Lucknow. The Telugu version, starring Sharwanand, Saikumar, and Sudeep Kishan, went on to become a commercial and critical acclaimed film.

While Sanjay Dutt has two upcoming projects in the pipeline — Torbaaz and Kalank — Manisha Koirala will be seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, playing his mother Nargis.

