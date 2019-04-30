Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls using her Veere Di Wedding scene for vote campaign amid polling

Swara Bhasker was recently trolled by two individuals who were photographed holding a placard that read, "This election, don't be like Swara Bhasker. Use your finger well. Vote well." The message on the poster referred to a scene in Veere Di Wedding where Swara's character was filmed in an intimate setting. The film, a coming-of-age story, chronicled the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal pressure in the modern day world.

Bhasker, who has been attacked for the particular scene in the past as well, called out the trolls for their misogynistic message:

Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! ❣️❣️❣️❣️ Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two pic.twitter.com/fRqjGZ3b0q — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2019

However, many Twitter users spoke out in her support.

So @ReallySwara acted in a movie and that movie had a scene - why have we attached her identity to that goddamn scene - Matlab why ... someone explain why ... — RJ ginnie (@rjginnie) April 29, 2019

I am stunned at these so-called educated looking people. One is a woman herself! Sure, please oppose @ReallySwara in a civil manner if you disagree with her views but what is this utter nonsense??? https://t.co/0yBygFcPBR — Storywallah (@neeleshmisra) April 29, 2019

All those trolling @ReallySwara with placards to ‘use fingers wisely’ hv surely not seen Anarkali of Arah, where she does the actual fingering n takes all her heavy weight abusers/harassers to the cleaners single handedly!Thats exactly what she is doing now!Just you wait n watch. https://t.co/BDjE2FYjiq — Ambreen (@Ambreenzaidi) April 29, 2019

I haven't seen #VeerayDiWedding yet but I believe the masturbation scene by @ReallySwara involved a vibrator. This is why frustrated RW dolts need basic Sex Ed lessons. https://t.co/3qpwfu7ab0 — Suresh Mathew (@Suresh_Mathew_) April 29, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 17:01:00 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.