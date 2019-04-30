You are here:

Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls using her Veere Di Wedding scene for vote campaign amid polling

FP Staff

Apr 30, 2019 17:01:00 IST

Swara Bhasker was recently trolled by two individuals who were photographed holding a placard that read, "This election, don't be like Swara Bhasker. Use your finger well. Vote well." The message on the poster referred to a scene in Veere Di Wedding where Swara's character was filmed in an intimate settingThe film, a coming-of-age story, chronicled the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal pressure in the modern day world.

Bhasker, who has been attacked for the particular scene in the past as well, called out the trolls for their misogynistic message:

However, many Twitter users spoke out in her support.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 17:01:00 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Lok Sabha Election 2019 , Lok Sabha polls , Swara Bhasker , Veere Di Wedding

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting: Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor cast votes in Mumbai

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting: Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor cast votes in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone casts vote for Lok Sabha Election 2019, clears confusion about her Indian citizenship

Deepika Padukone casts vote for Lok Sabha Election 2019, clears confusion about her Indian citizenship

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli calls Alia Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan 'non-Indians living off this land'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli calls Alia Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan 'non-Indians living off this land'