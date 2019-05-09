You are here:

Swara Bhasker hits back at troll for posting sneakily recorded video: 'Underhanded tricks are trademark of Bhakts'

FP Staff

May 09, 2019 16:41:57 IST

Swara Bhasker has taken to Twitter to criticise a man whom she encountered at an airport. The man asked for a selfie with the actress, but instead sneakily shot a video, and the end of which he said, "aayega toh Modi hi" (It is Modi who's going to come). 

Bhasker retweeted the video with the caption "Epic beizzati" (Epic humiliation)" and wrote that it was a "tacky and underhand tactic" which are "trademarks of bhakts."

Swara Bhasker. Image from Twitter

Bhasker was recently in Delhi to campaign for AAP candidate Atishi Marlena for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

She has earlier campaigned for former JNU students' union president leader Kanhaiya Kumar (who is contesting from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar as a CPI candidate), CPI-M candidate Amra Ram and Congress leader Digvijay Singh, among others.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 16:41:57 IST

