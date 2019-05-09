Swara Bhasker hits back at troll for posting sneakily recorded video: 'Underhanded tricks are trademark of Bhakts'

Swara Bhasker has taken to Twitter to criticise a man whom she encountered at an airport. The man asked for a selfie with the actress, but instead sneakily shot a video, and the end of which he said, "aayega toh Modi hi" (It is Modi who's going to come).

Bhasker retweeted the video with the caption "Epic beizzati" (Epic humiliation)" and wrote that it was a "tacky and underhand tactic" which are "trademarks of bhakts."

A guy asks for a selfie @ airport; I oblige ‘coz I don’t discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky & underhand tactics r trademarks of bhakts. I’m unsurprised. But always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile https://t.co/bKyFEOKZQh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 8, 2019

Bhasker was recently in Delhi to campaign for AAP candidate Atishi Marlena for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

You have inspired us Atishi with your stellar work in transforming govt. schools in Delhi! You are the real star! Hope we get to hear ur voice ring loud and true in the #Parliament . P.s. thanks for letting me steal your Nariyal paani! ❣️❣️ https://t.co/3LQXXZlbu2 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 8, 2019

She has earlier campaigned for former JNU students' union president leader Kanhaiya Kumar (who is contesting from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar as a CPI candidate), CPI-M candidate Amra Ram and Congress leader Digvijay Singh, among others.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 16:41:57 IST

