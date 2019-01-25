Swara Bhasker collaborates with brother Ishan to launch production house Kahaaniwaaley

Actress Swara Bhasker has collaborated with her brother Ishan to launch a production house called Kahaaniwaaley. The company's aim is to essentially develop and support entertaining and hard-hitting cinema.

"The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year-and-a-half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they don't get the right platform to showcase them," Swara said in a statement, as per Indo-Asian News Service.

Her brother Ishan added to it, stating that their main inspiration for Kahaaniwaaley came from a very popular Amrita Sher-Gil painting that they possessed back at their Delhi residence. "The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest. Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories," added Ishan.

Thus, when the opportunity came for the two of them to set up a production house, the idea fit their vision completely and they went ahead with the venture. They are working on the films and will announce the projects soon.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 14:06:53 IST