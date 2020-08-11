Swara Bhaskar's Flesh, Hilary Swank's Away, Anup Soni's Level 13: Trailers This Week

Netflix's space drama series Away, starring Hilary Swank, will debut on 4 September.

This week, Netflix released the trailer of Hilary Swank's space film, Away. Swank plays an American astronaut Emma Green who is preparing to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars. Other trailers include Adam Devine's Magic Camp, Warner Bros' Judas and the Black Messiah and Samir Tewari's Level 13.

Here’s a closer look at all the trailers released this week:

Flesh

Directed by Danish Aslam, Flesh sheds light on the complex world human trafficking victims, perpetrators and law enforcers all caught in the web of this diabolical trade. Swara Bhaskar plays a cop who is tasked to nab a racket and save young girls from a bleak future. Produced by War director Siddharth Anand, the crime drama also stars Akshay Oberoi, Yudhister, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana.

Flesh debuts on 21 August on Eros Now

Away

Hilary Swank and Josh Charles star in Away, an epic story of love and sacrifice from the visionary who brought you Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. pic.twitter.com/HJN1kzhXM9 — Netflix (@netflix) August 10, 2020

Hilary Swank leads a batch of astronauts who have been chosen for the first manned mission to Mars in this sci-fi series. Swank's character Emma Green embarks on a 'treacherous mission to Mars in command of an international crew', leaving behind her husband and teenage daughter back home.

Away will premiere on Netflix on 4 September.

Magic Camp

The real trick is to believe. Magic Camp is streaming Friday, exclusively on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N22RRJpzce — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 10, 2020

With Magic Camp, Disney brings a comedy of youngsters finding their inner potential under the leadership of an unusual leader (very School of Rock). The comedy will see top two teams fighting for the title of some Top Hat Competition in a summer camp, called the Magic Camp.

The film, directed by Mark Waters of Mean Girls fame, sees Adam DeVine as a down-and-out magician who rediscovers his love for the craft and reignites his career as he is helped by a group of misfit young campers.

The film also stars Gillian Jacobs, Aldis Hodge, Josie Totah, Rochelle Aytes, Rosalind Chao, Michael Hitchcock, Rebecca Metz and Jeffrey Tambor.

Magic Camp premieres on Disney+ on 14 August.

Level 13

Directed by Samir Tewari, Level 13 features Anup Soni and Sandhya Mridul as a married couple. The trailer reveals that Soni has to attend an office party and convinces an unwilling spouse to accompany him. Soni is in for a surprise as his boss's wife is his ex-girlfriend from college, whom he had dumped. How things go from here will be the subject matter of The Short Cuts production.

Level 13 is available on YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar from 11 August.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Watch the trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, a movie about the betrayal & assassination of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party. Starring Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield. Only in theaters. “You can murder a revolutionary, but you can’t murder a revolution.” pic.twitter.com/64CrTflFOy — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 6, 2020

The movie talks about the betrayal and assassination of Fred Hampton, who was a champion for the black community and the chairman of the Black Panther Party. The drama stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Mirror) in the lead and will release in the theatres in 2021.