Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra cast in upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar

Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra are roped in to star in Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

The movie also marks the directorial debut of writer Kamal Pandey. Having penned films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Shagird and Shakthi: The Power (dialogue), Mr Pandey now helms the director’s hat with Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

The film follows the story of four friends, trapped in a rut of hapless monotony. With grown children and distant husbands, their middle-class lives have nothing to look forward to, until a getaway to Goa turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for. Their journey from demure housewives to daring dames forms the crux of the movie.

Bachchan says in a press release, “As cinemas open their doors again, it is a matter of time till audiences open their hearts again; we just need to welcome them back with a rocking film! Jahaan Chaar Yaar is an empowering tale of friendship filled with engaging twists and turns. I am sure it will reignite the glory of big-screen entertainment.”

Jahaan Chaar Yaar, a Soundrya Productions film, is produced by Vinod Bachchan.

Scheduled to be shot in locales of Uttar Pradesh and Goa, Jahaan Chaar Yaar will go on floors from the 5 March.