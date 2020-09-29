SWA Awards: Article 15, Netflix film Soni, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan win top honours

The first-ever SWA Awards, organised by the Screenwriters Association to felicitate screenwriters and lyricists, was held on 27 September online.

The first-ever SWA Awards 2020, organised by the Screenwriters Association to felicitate screenwriters and lyricists, was held on 27 September.

The virtual event was hosted by actors Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdeva, and saw stand-up sets by Aatish Kapadia, Varun Grover, performances by Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj and Shellee, Hussain Haidry, and mentalist Akshay Laxman.

Here is the complete winners' list under TV shows, films, and web series

TV shows:

Comedy

Best Story: Nitin Keswani for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best Dialogues: Bhavna Vyas for BaavleUtaavle

Best Screenplay: Aatish Kapadia for Bhakharwadi

Drama

Best Dialogues: Preeti Mamgain for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Best Screenplay: Kartick Sitaraman for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

The jury for the TV show category comprised Anand Mahendroo, Ajai Sinha, Kamlesh Pandey, Liliput Faruqui, Manjul Sinha, Purnendu Shekhar and Sanjay Upadhyay.

Web series

Best Original Drama: Richie Mehta and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh for Delhi Crime

Best Original Comedy: Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra for Four More Shots Please!

Best Adaptation: Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave, Pooja Tolani and Varun Grover for Sacred Games - Season 2

Ruchi Narain, Suhail Tatari, Sweksha Bhagat, Juhi Shekhar, Reshu Nath and Shiv Subrahmanyam were the jury members for the web series category.

Lyrics

The jury comprising of Amit Khanna, Ila Arun, Kausar Munir, Mayur Puri and Panchhi Jalonvi announced the winners in the Lyrics categories as

TV/web: Zama Habib for the song 'Ek Chup Tum, Ek Chup Main' from the show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Films: Manoj Muntashir for 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari

Films

Apurva Asrani, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Leena Yadav announced the winners in the Best Gender Sensitive Script category as Ivan Ayr and Kislay for Soni.

Ashok Mishra, Atul Tiwari, Juhi Chaturvedi, Saket Chaudhary, Urmi Juvekar, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Vinay Shukla announced the winners in the Feature Films categories.

Best Debut Writer: Ivan Ayr and Kislay for Soni

Best Dialogues: Vijay Maurya for Gully Boy

Best Story: Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Best Screenplay: Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Several members from the board of Screenwriters Association spoke at the occasion, including Robin Bhatt, Sunil Salgia, Satyam Tripathy, Shellee, Manisha Korde, Ketki Pandit, and Anjum Rajabali.

Watch the entire event here