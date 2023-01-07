Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on 29 April 2020 after battling with a neuroendocrine tumour for several months. While his tragic demise left his fans and the entire Bollywood industry in shock, the most affected were his wife Sutapa Sikdar, and his sons Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan, who literally went through a traumatic phase with coming to terms with their loss. On one hand, while Irrfan’s sons had a tough time coming out of phase and further accepting that their father is no more with them, this was more challenging for Sutapa as she also had a tough time managing both her emotions as well as supporting her sons to come out of the trauma.

It has been more than 2 years since his death, and the family continues to remember him on various occasions. While 7 January marks the birth anniversary of the late actor, this time as well they paid their tributes in their own unique manner. While Babil shared a couple of old pictures to remember Irrfan on his birthday, the actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a heartwarming video dedicated to him. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sutapa noted how things have not been easy on her since he left.

With an emotional caption that read, “And you said I am strong !! I am not partner #husband”, Sutapa further shared a video where we can see a few pictures of the actor and his candid moments. A text added in the video stated, “It’s tough my friend.”

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sutapa Sikdar (@sikdarsutapa)



As soon as she posted the video, many people took to the comment section and shared compassion with her. A user wrote, “I can imagine. No you are not “strong”. None of us are. We are here watching. Wishing. Hoping we could do something. And we can’t. Hold on… To whatever you can”, while another person wrote, “Some voids can never be filled. We carry them with us. Jeena esi ka naam hai. Sending my love to you and your boys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sutapa Sikdar (@sikdarsutapa)

Notably, this is not the only post that Sutapa dedicated to her late husband. Earlier, she also shared a photo of a white flower with a long message on life and death. Besides, in another post, she shared a photo of Irrfan’s grave as it was covered in flowers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.