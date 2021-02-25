Sushmita Sen to begin shooting for Ram Madhvani's Aarya Season 2, actor shares update on social media
The Disney+ Hotstar series, which released in June, is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.
Actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday teased her fans that she will soon begin work on the second season of the hit show, Aarya. The Disney+ Hotstar series, which released in June, is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.
The Indian adaptation revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot.
Aarya then gets to know that Tej may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family.
Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya went on to garner acclaim, with the former announcing its second season last year.
Sen, who made her digital debut with series, took to Instagram and shared a picture of her eyes.
Check out her post here
Aarya marked Sen's return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film No Problem.
Madhvani, who also serves as the director of the show along with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, shared a picture of the to-do list for the new season. The checklist -- which showed all the tasks finished -- featured script discussion, camera blocking, hospitality, budget and 360-degree planning.
View this post on Instagram
In July, the director had opened up about the future of Aarya's character during an Instagram Live with Sen.
"Does she take control in season two? Let's look at like this, why is it that the audience has loved Aarya so much? It's because of what she wants: to leave the business and protect her children. She then pays the price of what she wants.
"Now in season two, what will she want... the obstacles we are going to put in her way so that you can root for her more. Watch out for season two," Madhvani had said.
Penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary, the first season of Aarya season also featured Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao, Sugandha Garg, and Ankur Bhatia.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Paris Hilton announces engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum on her 40th birthday
“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” Paris Hilton says in her engagement post to Carter Reum, whom she has been dating since 2019.
Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father, faces charges of leaving scene, tampering with evidence
The 70-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj stopped briefly to ask the injured man if he was okay but didn’t call for help, police said.
This is Us star Mandy Moore announces birth of first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore, who's named her newborn son August Harrison Goldsmith, revealed he was born 'right on his due date.'