At the age of 24, the 1994 Miss Universe and Bollywood star Sushmita Sen adopted a child and in an interview with Humans of Bombay, spoke about how her family reacted. She revealed, “It was creating an emotional bond where I was thinking that there is such a gap. Somebody wants to be a mother, and there’s a child who wants to have, needs a mother. Perfect fit. Why can’t it just be that simple? My years of travel and being around kids had a huge impact and I knew I was ready for it.”

Her mother’s reaction

My mother was like, ‘You are a child yourself! What are you talking, what’s gone wrong with this girl!’ She was furious with me. My father was more patient. He asked, ‘Where is this coming from?’ and I told him, ‘It’s a calling daddy. I am feeling it very strongly.’ He told me that the calling wasn’t going anywhere, I could do it in a few years. I said if I do get married and someone says no (for a baby), the marriage will break because this is my calling. So let me have a baby first, so no one can question it.

On being called a gold-digger

Sen and Lalit Modi had made their relationship official last year but break-up rumours surfaced soon. In an interview with Zoom recently, the actress, who’s gearing up for her new web series Taali, talked about being called a gold-digger. She said, “An insult is an insult when you receive it, I don’t receive it. So it went out of the window.”

She added, “There are certain things that are nobody’s business. I don’t need to say it’s nobody’s business but I like the words not your business, it’s’ so cool. FYI, single as they come I am. And that is also NYOB, none of your business. It’s always nice to put it out there, very much single.”