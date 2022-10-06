Sushmita Sen was away from the limelight and spotlight for over a decade before her sensational comeback with Aarya in 2020. That web series opened to rave reviews and was hailed as the best comeback by an actress since Sridevi in English Vinglish. She’s now gearing up for what seems another volcanic part.

The actress is all set to portray the role of transgender Gauri Sawant in her new web series and her first look is nothing less than fierce. She wrote on her Instagram account, sharing her look- “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

A report by mid-day says that Ravi Jadhav is set to take the series on floors on October 10 in Ellora Studios, Dahisar. A source revealed, “With the story focusing on the protagonist*s struggle to become India*s first transgender mother, the show will require 25-50 trans artistes every day. A total of 300 transgender artistes have been hired for pivotal crowd scenes that will be shot over the next month. After filming at the Dahisar studio for two weeks, the crew will move to the Lata Kunj bungalow in Irla. Parts of the bungalow have been rebuilt for the stint that will go on till November 7.”

Sawant is a transgender activist and the the director of Sakhi Char Chowghi that helps transgender people and people with HIV/AIDS.

Sen is best known for films like Biwi No. 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Aankhein, Main Hoon Na, and No Problem.

