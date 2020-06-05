Sushmita Sen makes digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar thriller Aarya, also starring Chandrachur Singh; watch trailer

The trailer of Sushmita Sen's Aarya has been released on social media today. The director Ram Madhvani shared the trailer of the Disney+ Hotstar web series on Twitter.

Check out the trailer here

A dream brought to life after 9 years. All thanks to the team 🙏 Here's to the grit and power of #Aarya in all of us! #AaryaTrailer Out Now! Waiting to see what you guys think about this.https://t.co/TH99Q3kTYD — Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) June 5, 2020

Sushmita Sen, who has changed her Twitter bio to "I AM #AARYA" shared the trailer of the web series as well.

AARYA OFFICIAL TRAILERhttps://t.co/IHPgz4Y2qs 🙏❤️ — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 5, 2020

The web series, directed by Neerja fame director Ram Madhvani not only sees Sushmita Sen make a comeback but also shows Chabndrachur Singh back in front of the camera after a long time.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer sees Sushmita Sen's character Aarya leading a happy life along with her family and kids. However, after her husband is shot in broad daylight, Sen transforms from a dutiful mum to that of a fierce woman who takes over his business of illegal medicines and is seen ready to go to any lengths to protect her three children.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Aarya is a remake of the Dutch series Penoza. The report quotes Sushmita as having said during the trailer launch that she was ready to "beg for the role," after she had read the script.

"Life me pehli baar workshop karae mujhse (I did workshops for the first time in my life). It is the courage of human being - it is not about being a man or a woman," she had said.

The web series also stars Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O’Nell and Sugandha Garg among others. Aarya will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 19 June.

