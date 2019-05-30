Sushmita Sen made Instagram debut after illness, says she wanted people to know about her life

Sushmita Sen, who recently clocked in 25 years of her receiving the Miss Universe crown, revealed the reason as to why Instagram. The Biwi No.1 actress who made her Instagram debut in 2016, much later than many of her contemporaries.

However, she mentioned that it was a health scare that prompted her to join the virtual world. In a recent interaction with film critic Rajeev Masand, Sen confessed, “I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind - if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page.”

At present, Sen has 4.2 million followers on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her life on the photo-sharing app. When quizzed about her love life, Sen said: "Being a mum and falling in love, two things I always scream about from the rooftop."

During the interview, Sen also opens about winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant at the age of 18, her acting career and the life-changing decision of adopting two young girls.

Updated Date: May 30, 2019

