Sushmita Sen, director Ram Madhvani announce Season 2 of crime drama series Aarya

In an Instagram Live session, actress Sushmita Sen and director Ram Madhvani announced that the crime drama series Aarya would return for a second season.

During the session, Sen posed many questions from their audience to Madhvani, who said that for some of their queries to be answered they will have to "wait for season two."

He also went onto hint at what Sen's character will be like in the next instalment: "She is going to be wearing a cape this time and she is going to be in leather. In season two, like season one, she will be paying the price of what she wants."

Here is the full video

Madhvani of Neerja fame created this series about an upper-class family that owns a pharmaceutical company which is a front for an illegal drug ring.

Sen plays the title role of Aarya, a wife and a mother to three children, who after her husband (Chandrachur Singh) is mysteriously attacked, embarks upon a quest to protect her family but gets sucked deeper into the world.

Aarya, which Disney+Hotstar premiered on 19 June, not only saw Sen make a comeback but also shows Singh back in front of the camera after a long time. Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O’Nell and Sugandha Garg were also part of the cast.