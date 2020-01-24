You are here:

Sushma Swaraj's husband defends Anupam Kher, calls Naseeruddin Shah an 'ungrateful man' who 'married outside religion'

FP Staff

Jan 24, 2020 08:57:50 IST

Swaraj Kaushal, the ex-governor of Mizoram and husband of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has criticised Naseeruddin Shah over his "clown" comment directed towards Anupam Kher.

In a series of tweets posted on 23 January, Kaushal called Shah an "ungrateful man" who is "unhappy" despite being given "equal opportunities." He further defended Anupam Kher, saying that he is an "honest, upright and a self-made man." "What is it that you have and Anupam Kher does not have? You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher? You are sadly mistaken," Kaushal added.

Check out Swaraj Kaushal's tweets here

Quoting a part of Swaraj Kaushal's tweet where he spoke about how despite "marrying outside his religion no one ever said a word" to Shah, photographer-turned-producer Atul Kasbekar took a jibe at Swaraj.

Here's Atul Kasbekar's tweet

Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP-led central government, calling the actor a "clown" who should not be taken seriously.

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can't help it," Shah told The Wire in an interview.

Also read on Firstpost - Naseeruddin Shah praises Deepika Padukone for her visit to JNU ahead of Chhapaak release: You have to laud her courage

In his response, Kher posted a video message on his official Twitter handle and said Shah has a habit of criticising others from the film industry.

"Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company.

"None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don't realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong," Kher said.

He further said that if Shah gets "some headlines" by criticising him, then it would be his gift to him.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2020 09:00:46 IST

tags: Anupam Kher , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , CAA , Citizenship Amendment Act , Deepika Padukone , JNU , Naseeruddin Shah , QnA , Swaraj Kaushal

also see

Naseeruddin Shah praises Deepika Padukone for her visit to JNU ahead of Chhapaak release: You have to laud her courage

Naseeruddin Shah praises Deepika Padukone for her visit to JNU ahead of Chhapaak release: You have to laud her courage

Anupam Kher responds to Naseeruddin Shah's 'clown' comment: 'You have spent your entire life in frustration'

Anupam Kher responds to Naseeruddin Shah's 'clown' comment: 'You have spent your entire life in frustration'

Juhi Chawla says instead of criticising the government, people should reflect on their own conduct

Juhi Chawla says instead of criticising the government, people should reflect on their own conduct