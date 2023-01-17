Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge passes away; late actor's sister shares heartbreaking news

Three years after losing his beloved owner Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor’s canine Fudge has died. Sharing the heartbreaking news with fans, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh paid an emotional tribute to Fudge. Notably, the Labrador had been living with the late actor’s family following his demise in 2020 and reportedly missed Sushant’s absence a lot in the initial days. In the meantime, the sad news has also left a large section of SSR fans upset. Many paid their condolences to the family and also remembered the memories of Fudge and Sushant Singh Rajput together.

The old videos of Sushant Singh Rajput and Fudge prove that the two were best friends and shared a very close bonding. The actor used to play with him a lot and would often share their moments on social media.

The late actor’s sister took to Twitter and wrote, “So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken.”

Check:

https://twitter.com/withoutthemind/status/1615070196024348673

In the two pictures shared by Priyanka, while one shows Fudge with Sushant Singh Rajput, another one is with her as the labrador rests on the floor.

Devoted SSR fans took to the comment section and expressed grief over the same. A user wrote, “Di…Plz stay strong… don’t understand what I will say…very heart broken news is this…I can’t take it…but one more joyous news is that he went to live happily with his friend forever. Om Shanti”, while another one wrote, “This is so heartbreaking. Hope you both are united forever together in heaven #fudge #SushantSinghRajput.”

Check more reactions:

https://twitter.com/Justice78602373/status/1615072396859539457

https://twitter.com/MadhumitaroyC/status/1615163673860866050

https://twitter.com/IamHarvi/status/1615139273417822208

https://twitter.com/justice4_ssr/status/1615076087884820482

https://twitter.com/itsPPP4747/status/1615075373334626311

https://twitter.com/PHOENIX21PHOTON/status/1615072098887827456

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. His demise triggered a major controversy which led to the arrest of many.

SSR’s sudden death sent shockwaves across the entire industry and left his fans devastated. While authorities believe that the actor died by suicide, involvement of ‘drug use’ and ‘foul play’ were also speculated in the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.