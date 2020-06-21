Sushant Singh Rajput was to co-produce self-starring patriotic film, Vande Bharatam, reveals producer Sandip Ssingh
Film producer Sandip Ssingh on Saturday shared a poster of a film called Vande Bharatam on his Instagram account. The movie, which was set to be Ssingh’s directorial debut, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, presumably starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. The poster featured Rajput prominently against the backdrop of tricolour.
Ssingh revealed that the Rajput was supposed to co-produce the upcoming feature as well. He wrote, "You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother."
He further wrote that the film will be a tribute to the late actor, "And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it!"
You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother? I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul ❤️
Ssingh, previously, also condoled the death of Rajput and shared a few photos with the actor.
RIP @sushantsinghrajput Bhai, why did you do this
Ssingh is credited for producing films like Aligarh, Sarbjit and Bhoomi, and also for co-producing projects like Goliyon Ki Ras Leela: Ram Leela, Rowdy Rathore and Mary Kom.
Rajput passed away on 14 June at the age of 34.
Updated Date: Jun 21, 2020 10:28:28 IST
