Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sara Ali Khan tweet condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34 years old. Mumbai Police had shared an official statement, verifying the suicide.

"Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. Police has not found any note yet," said DCP Pranay Ashok, the Spokesperson Mumbai Police.

Rajput, who made his acting debut with Star Plus TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), shot to fame with Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. His role of Manav in the Ekta Kapoor serial earned him several awards including Indian Television Academy Awards.

He soon ventured into Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2014. His other acting credits include films such as PK, Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey among others. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Social media is flooded by his industry colleagues, politicians, sportspersons and the actor's fans expressing shock and grief at the news.

(Also read on Firstpost: Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Tracing the actor's inspiring journey from television to movie stardom)

Sharing a throwback picture with Rajput, director Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with but somehow I never followed up on that feeling."

Johar further called Sushant's demise as a huge 'wake up call' and assured to himself that he would never make that 'mistake' again

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More, who trained Sushant Singh Rajput for the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the blockbuster biopic, said an "unbelievable journey" has been cut short by the young actor's shocking death.

"Shock and disbelief are the two words I can remember. When you work closely with such a young talent, the question you will always ask is why? Why he has taken this step?" More told Press Trust of India.

"We lost a lovely kid, a hardworking, educated and successful person. He was really involved, he used to train just like a cricketer. He practised regularly for nine months for the role. He mastered Dhoni's helicopter shot. It was an unbelievable journey cut short."

Here are some of the tributes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and wrote, "I’m stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon"

In a video, Sanjana Sanghi remembered Sushant, her co-star in Dil Bechara. She said, "He used to tell me after every schedule that he wants to see me go far and I have infinite potential. We spoke about what we want to do for education for children in India. I promise you that everyone is going to be grateful for the work you have left behind."

Kritika Kamra took to Instagram and wrote, "Sushant was as brilliant as the stars that always mesmerised him. Curious, generous, kind and spirited. Performed with all his heart.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan recalled the late actor's philanthropic work during the 2018 Kerala floods.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/OKampA9w05 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 14, 2020

U will be missed ... #RIPSushant — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 14, 2020

SSR so much love for the stars that you went there so soon? I wish you had spoken to me once my dear fellow. I hope the society starts realising how lonely & helpless a man can be when he has to face his life struggles alone, without any emotional support RIP & smile from the sky pic.twitter.com/fHBNK0GYyA — Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishkrishna8) June 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 14, 2020

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 10:28:34 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.