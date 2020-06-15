Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Filmmaker Anand Kumar says he was planning to cast the actor in Bhaichung Bhutia biopic

In a short span of time, the young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput earned a rightful place in tinsel town with unforgettable roles in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Bymokesh Bakshi, Chhichhore and Kai Po Che! He is best remembered for portraying former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, depicting the complexities of the character with finesse.

If not for his untimely death, Sushant would have soon started shooting for yet another biopic. This one on former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

Filmmaker Anand Kumar, who directed films like Zilla Ghaziabad and Delhii Heights, had zeroed in on Sushant for his biopic on the football legend.

The lockdown in the country, necessitated by the COVID-19 crisis, had delayed the project.

But the film would have started rolling in some months, once Sushant gave the final nod. "I am totally devastated by the news of Sushant's suicide. This July, I was planning to meet Sushant and his team to discuss the biopic and the plan ahead. He is such a great guy. I have known him since his days in television," said Anand.

According to Anand, Sushant was one of the few actors who, he thought, could project Bhutia perfectly on screen. Last year, Anand's team spent many days with Bhutia in Siliguri and Delhi to know more about Bhutia. "He [Bhutia] was indeed happy and welcomed the idea when he heard that I wanted to make a biopic on him," said Anand.

Sushant, Anand said, would have been so apt for the role. "He could have looked like Bhutia because of his eyes and athletic body. I hadn't talked to Sushant about the film. It was in my team's mind and we were all set to approach him," said Anand.

Sushant entered films after a successful stint on the small screen. His first appearance was in Ekta Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, where he played a cameo. After this he went on to act in another popular serial Pavitra Rishta, this time as the main lead.

