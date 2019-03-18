Sushant Singh Rajput deletes all Instagram posts; fans disappointed with actor's 'makeover'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is once again in the news for his confusing social media activity. This time the Sonchirya actor left his fans disappointed and confused by taking down all the posts from his Instagram account all at once. While, a celebrity makes his presence felt by interacting with masses through their social media, Sushant’s move to erase all his posts seems like a big decision.

The actor whose bio now reads, NOT HERE RIGHT NOW enjoyed a fan following of 7.8 million.

Some disappointed fans tweeted their reactions to his sudden decision in an attempt to wrap the situation around their head.

So @itsSSR has once again deleted all his Instagram posts 😔😔.. He is seriously doing some huge makeover in his approach 🙏🙏 #SushantSinghRajput #SonChiriya pic.twitter.com/dHaKyyfYYc — Filmalaya (@ajay36mittal) March 9, 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput has always been noticed for his social media posts, especially his tweets that seemed philosophical at times.

Once when asked about this in an interview, he said, “It’s not philosophy. I was always a science student and was never into anything that had nothing to do with certainty. Science is all about certainty, about laws and it doesn’t deal with a subjective point of view. I was wired like that. Once I started reading different kinds of books, which were also to do with science, it changed the way I thought. ”

On work front, Sushant Singh Rajput is currently working on his next project Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor.

The actor will also feature in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara with popular model Sanjana Sanghi. This will mark the model’s debut in Bollywood. The film is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars which starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in lead roles.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 14:26:22 IST