Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai court remands Siddharth Pithani in 14-day judicial custody
Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from Hyderabad on 28 May in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year.
A Mumbai court on Friday remanded in 14-day judicial custody Siddharth Pithani, who was a roommate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from Hyderabad on 28 May in a drug case linked to the latter's death last year.
He was produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate A H Kashikar, and was remanded in jail custody after the NCB did not ask for further custody, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna said.
Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra on 14 June last year.
Following the actor's death, the NCB began a probe into alleged drug links in the film industry based on Whatsapp chats, and several people were arrested under the NDPS Act in this connection, most of who are out on bail currently.
also read
Usher says he's ready to release sequel of 2004 Confessions album later this year
Usher doesn't have a definitive release date but expects to release the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July.
Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested in Karnataka on charges of cheating a woman
Kumar Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her and later fled to his native in Karnataka, said a police officer.
Podcasts about music overcome bulky process, mounting licensing costs through new hybrid format on Spotify
Spotify now offers space to "shows with music" and provides a novel approach to one of the podcast industry’s oldest problems.